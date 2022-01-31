W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,296,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.58.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $495.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $501.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.02. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.