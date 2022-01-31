WABnetwork Reaches Market Capitalization of $65,383.43 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $65,383.43 and $1.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

