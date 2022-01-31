Warburg Research Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.80 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €2.80 ($3.15) price target by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on O2D. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.57) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.04) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.15) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.93) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.60) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.83 ($3.18).

ETR O2D traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €2.57 ($2.89). 3,326,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 53.56. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.13 ($2.39) and a one year high of €2.63 ($2.95). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €2.46 and a 200-day moving average of €2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

