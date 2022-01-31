Warp Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $510,291.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 53.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $510,291.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $255.37 or 0.00664857 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

