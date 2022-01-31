Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Down to $26.31

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.31, but opened at $25.51. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 590 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $202.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 183,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at $19,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

