Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,829 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Moelis & Company worth $62,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

NYSE:MC opened at $55.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

