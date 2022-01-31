Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 53,725 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,725 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 3.16% of Cytokinetics worth $94,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000.

Shares of CYTK opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.87.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,433,764 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

