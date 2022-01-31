Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,082,256 CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,082,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,823,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 3.63% of CS Disco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,404,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,776,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAW opened at $31.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52. CS Disco Inc has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $93,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $61,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

CS Disco Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

