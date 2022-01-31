Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,975 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.65% of CAE worth $61,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CAE by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CAE by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

