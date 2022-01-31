Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423,445 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 6.57% of Thryv worth $66,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THRY shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Thryv stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of -0.03. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $297.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $5,172,500. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

