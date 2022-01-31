Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 1,922,653 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 127.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.85% of Callaway Golf worth $94,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ELY opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

