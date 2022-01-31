Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 951,441 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 951,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,581,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.99% of nCino as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 12.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 99.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,407 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 54.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 965,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $42.87 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $842,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.96.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

