Wasatch Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,263,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,771 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.58% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $41,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,741.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 567,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 537,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 562.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 509,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 432,909 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 116,690 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABR opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

