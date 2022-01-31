Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,534 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 7.05% of MacroGenics worth $90,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGNX opened at $11.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $727.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.06. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

