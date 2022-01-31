Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $100.07 Million Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,711,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 14.48% of DMC Global worth $100,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 110.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 73,326 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 100.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter worth $1,628,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

BOOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $733.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $70.00.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

