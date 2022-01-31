Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $40.50 Million Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,863 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.12% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $40,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,434,000 after buying an additional 127,558 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $755,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $52.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $485.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

