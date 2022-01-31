Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $43.71 Million Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,213 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 308,347 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.94% of TripAdvisor worth $43,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 26,830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,693 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $25.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.