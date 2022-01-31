Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $49.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.91% of Lovesac worth $49,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. upped their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $50.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $256,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,312 shares of company stock worth $16,164,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

