Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $52.47 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,798 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.12% of Cirrus Logic worth $52,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $85.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,893 shares of company stock worth $4,909,130. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.34.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

