Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $61.20 Million Stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 131,939 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 9.80% of Chuy’s worth $61,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1,580.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 112,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 77,750 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $25.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $496.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

