Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $65.33 Million Stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,930,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 447,317 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 7.45% of CryoLife worth $65,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 332.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 16.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 21.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CryoLife from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

In other CryoLife news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $46,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $17.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $703.22 million, a P/E ratio of 596.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

