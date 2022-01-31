Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $74.01 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.83% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $74,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $174.40 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.60 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.45 and its 200-day moving average is $211.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.88.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,061 shares of company stock worth $9,739,837. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

