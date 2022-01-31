Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $96.01 Million Stock Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,747 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 7.31% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $96,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 134,807 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 105,116 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $5.71 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $831.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $202,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

