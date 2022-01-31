Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $98.97 Million Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,193 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 3.23% of Axos Financial worth $98,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,660,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after buying an additional 152,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,039,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,156,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,071,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,222,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

