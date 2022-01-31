Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,907,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,273 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 3.29% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $52,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after purchasing an additional 806,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,597,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 475,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 677,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 456,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $143,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

