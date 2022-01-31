Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,863 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 5.92% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $98,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,840,000 after buying an additional 1,839,225 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 788,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,147,000 after buying an additional 1,223,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 328.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $17.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.