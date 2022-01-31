Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Veeva Systems worth $48,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total transaction of $740,361.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.11.

VEEV stock opened at $224.74 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $212.49 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.11 and a 200-day moving average of $292.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.