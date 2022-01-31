Wasatch Advisors Inc. Invests $44.31 Million in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,754,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,312,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.65% of Markforged at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,643,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,558,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,962 in the last ninety days.

MKFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

NYSE MKFG opened at $4.30 on Monday. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

