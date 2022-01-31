Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,145 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.33% of Upland Software worth $54,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 101,441 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after buying an additional 145,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $571.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.48. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

