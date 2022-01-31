Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 111,687 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,687 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.09% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $75,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

DSGX stock opened at $69.83 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.