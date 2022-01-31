Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 163,289 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,289 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.20% of Canada Goose worth $47,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 886,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,841,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

