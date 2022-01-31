Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 1,231,911 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,361,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231,911 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $95,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,258,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,668,000 after buying an additional 52,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

