Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 154,454 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,454 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.59% of Goosehead Insurance worth $89,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $96,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $104,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,864 over the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSHD stock opened at $89.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day moving average of $135.23. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSHD. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.

Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

