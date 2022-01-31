Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 2,657 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.69% of AAON worth $57,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in AAON by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in AAON by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AAON by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $287,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287 over the last three months. 21.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $62.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.68. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

