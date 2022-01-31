Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 35,103 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,103 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.86% of Addus HomeCare worth $36,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 566.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth $246,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth $982,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 21.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 132,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 23,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $76.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

