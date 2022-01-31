Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $279.30

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $279.30 and last traded at $279.30, with a volume of 235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $275.00.

The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.97 and a 200 day moving average of $289.72.

Get Watsco alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.