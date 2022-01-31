Wedbush Comments on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

EWBC opened at $84.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

