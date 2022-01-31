Wedbush Weighs in on Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $45.92 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

