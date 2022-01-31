Wedbush Weighs in on Logitech International S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Logitech International in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.16. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $81.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

