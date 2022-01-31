Wedbush Weighs in on Meritage Homes Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Meritage Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTH. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $100.03 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,679. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

