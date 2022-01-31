Wedbush Weighs in on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

WAL opened at $95.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $85,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.