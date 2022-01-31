Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coty (COTY)

Coty (NYSE: COTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2022 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Coty was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/20/2022 – Coty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Coty have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s e-commerce business has been performing impressively for a while now. In first-quarter fiscal 2022, its e-commerce sales rallied 23%. Well, Coty’s quarterly revenues and earnings increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company gained from strong performance across the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company also benefited from solid growth in the United States and China along with a revival in Travel Retail. Moreover, its cost savings initiatives have been yielding. Confidence in its business progress and capital structure prompted management to raise its fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance. However, headwinds such as inflationary pressure and supply chain bottlenecks remain a worry for Coty.”

1/18/2022 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.25 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2021 – Coty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Coty have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s e-commerce business has been performing impressively for a while now. In first-quarter fiscal 2022, its e-commerce sales rallied 23%. Well, Coty’s quarterly revenues and earnings increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company gained from strong performance across the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company also benefited from solid growth in the United States and China along with a revival in Travel Retail. Moreover, its cost savings initiatives have been yielding. Confidence in its business progress and capital structure prompted management to raise its fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance. However, headwinds such as inflationary pressure and supply chain bottlenecks remain a worry for Coty.”

12/14/2021 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

COTY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,966,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.52. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03.

Get Coty Inc alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,198,000 after buying an additional 3,745,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,750,000 after purchasing an additional 301,809 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.