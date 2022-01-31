Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX):

1/27/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was given a new $49.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

FCX opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 31,479 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $41,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,278 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 105.2% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 58,962 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

