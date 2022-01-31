Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PSM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR: PSM):

1/28/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €16.00 ($18.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €18.10 ($20.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/13/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €28.00 ($31.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €16.60 ($18.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/10/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €28.00 ($31.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ETR PSM traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting €13.65 ($15.51). 730,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a twelve month low of €12.77 ($14.51) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($21.59).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

