Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/27/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$20.00.

1/26/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating.

1/25/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$21.00.

1/25/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/18/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$10.50.

1/10/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.50.

Shares of TRQ stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 632,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,691. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 825,714 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 387.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 472,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 375,500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 491.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 384,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 319,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 81.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 102,031 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

