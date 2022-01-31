Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/27/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 1/27/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$20.00.
- 1/26/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating.
- 1/25/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$21.00.
- 1/25/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.
- 1/25/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/18/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$10.50.
- 1/10/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/10/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.50.
Shares of TRQ stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 632,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,691. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79.
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
