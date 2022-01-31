Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Compass Group (CPG)

Compass Group (LON: CPG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/25/2022 – Compass Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,720 ($23.21) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 2,000 ($26.98). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Compass Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,740 ($23.48) price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/9/2021 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Compass Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of LON:CPG traded up GBX 4.73 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,656.73 ($22.35). The company had a trading volume of 2,938,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,609.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,541.93. The stock has a market cap of £29.56 billion and a PE ratio of 82.84. Compass Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,301 ($17.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,765 ($23.81).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.62), for a total value of £48,040.32 ($64,814.25).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

