Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for U.S. Bancorp (USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2022 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $74.00 to $69.00.

1/21/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00.

1/20/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $66.00.

1/19/2022 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

1/3/2022 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/9/2021 – U.S. Bancorp is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

USB opened at $57.79 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

