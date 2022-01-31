Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $5.46 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $287.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

