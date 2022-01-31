Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $4.90 Million Investment in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 502,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 3.06% of Slam at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,570,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,925,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,612,000.

SLAM opened at $9.70 on Monday. Slam Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

