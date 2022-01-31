Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $5.50 Million Investment in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 565,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.64% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,853,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JUGG opened at $9.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

